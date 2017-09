April 29 (Reuters) - Klepierre SA :

* Revenues for Q1 of 2015 amounted to 320.1 million euros ($357.4 million), up 63.8 million euros over Q1 of 2014

* Full year guidance confirmed: net current cash flow per share of 2.10-2.15 euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)