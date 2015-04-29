FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland's Jan Kulczyk plans to sell stake in Ophir-bookrunner
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
April 29, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's Jan Kulczyk plans to sell stake in Ophir-bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - JP Morgan Securities:

* Kulczyk and certain subsidiaries of Kulczyk announce their intention to sell 56,607,366 ordinary shares in Ophir

* Placing shares represent approximately 8 pct of the company’s ordinary shares

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately

* After completion of the placing, The Kulczyk Entities will not hold any ordinary shares in the co

* Final price of placing shares will be agreed by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Kulczyk Entities at close of bookbuild Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.