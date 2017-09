April 29 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA :

* FY net loss of 3.7 million euros ($4.13 million) versus loss of 993,000 euros year ago

* Q1 results are higher than expected and should keep improving during 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1GwqKu7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)