April 29 (Reuters) - Gfi Informatique SA :

* Q1 revenue 218.8 million euros ($244.40 million) versus 196.4 million euros year ago

* To propose 2014 dividend of 0.1 euro per share

* Confirms objective of growth in revenue and operational margin for 2015