Sparebanken More :

* Q1 net interest income 273 million Norwegian crowns ($36.26 million) versus 269 million crowns last year

* Q1 net income 135 million crowns versus 132 million crowns last year

* Q1 loan losses 8 million crowns versus 6 million crowns last year

* Lending growth is expected to slow down during 2015

($1 = 7.5289 Norwegian crowns)