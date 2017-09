April 30 (Reuters) - Aragon AG :

* FY revenue of 78.6 million euros ($87.25 million)

* Q1 revenue of about 18 million euros

* Q1 EBITDA from continuing operations up by 0.9 million euros to 0.5 million euros (previous year: loss of 0.4 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT from continuing operations of 0.1 million euros (last year: loss of 0.9 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

