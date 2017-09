April 30 (Reuters) - Kaba Holding AG :

* Dorma and Kaba announce merger plans

* Planned special dividend of 50 Swiss francs ($53) per share

* As Six-listed Dorma+Kaba holding company, Kaba to hold 52.5 pct and Dorma family owners to hold 47.5 pct Source text: bit.ly/1Aj13et Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9397 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)