April 30 (Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Increased income to 0.7 million Swiss francs ($744,760) in 2014 compared to 0.1 million Swiss francs in 2013

* Reduced operating loss to 1.8 million francs in 2014 compared to 14.5 million francs in 2013

* Outlook: based on current expectations, FY 2014 cash utilization guidance is 2.0 million francs and cash runway into 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1DDE0es Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9399 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)