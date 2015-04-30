FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Looser Holding Q1 net income down at CHF 1.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Looser Holding AG :

* Q1 EBITDA 11.2 million Swiss francs ($12 million); (prior year: 14.0 million francs), EBITDA margin 10.4 percent

* Q1 net revenues of 107.6 million Swiss francs after currency adjustments at prior year level(-0.6 percent)

* Closed Q1 of 2015 with consolidated net income of 1.9 million Swiss francs (prior year: 3.4 million francs)

* Sees revenues for full financial year 2015 will decline while operating margin will remain at prior year level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

