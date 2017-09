BRIEF-BE Semiconductor Industries Q1 revenue rises to 94.9 mln euros

April 30 (Reuters) - BE Semiconductor Industries NV :

* Q1 revenue of 94.9 million euros ($105.35 million), up 6.6 pct versus Q4 2014 and 35.6 pct versus Q1 2014.

* Q1 net income of 17.5 million euros, down 2.2 million euros versus Q4 2014 due to absence of 7.5 million euros deferred tax benefit in q4 2014; Up 10.5 million euros versus Q1 2014

* H1 2015 revenue and profit expected to exceed H1 2014 levels

* Sees revenue up 10-15 pct versus Q1 2015 reflecting underlying portfolio strength and market share gains

Source text: bit.ly/1Gy6EQ7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)