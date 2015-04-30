BRIEF-Alpiq Holding to propose scrip dividend at AGM

April 30 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG :

* Board of directors will propose a scrip dividend (wahldividende) at April 30 annual general meeting

* With proposed scrip dividend, each Alpiq shareholder, subject to any legal restrictions applicable in their home jurisdiction, has right to choose between a cash or share distribution during election period

* In the course of publication of the Annual Results 2014 on March 9, Alpiq announced that the dividend would remain the same at 2.00 Swiss francs per share Source text: bit.ly/1QMROO7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)