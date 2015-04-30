FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Accu Holding FY profit after tax up at CHF 2.127 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 30, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Accu Holding FY profit after tax up at CHF 2.127 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Accu Holding AG :

* FY 2014 group profit after tax amounted to 2.127 million Swiss francs ($2.26 million); (previous year: profit of 1.153 million francs)

* FY 2014 profit before taxes amounted to 3.106 million Swiss francs (previous year: profit of 2.275 million francs)

* FY 2014 consolidated operating profit before interest amounted to 5.86 million francs(previous year: profit of 4.623 million francs)

* Sees FY 2015 group sales of 165 million Swiss francs, an EBITDA of 12 million francs to take into account and a net profit of 3 million francs without the impact of potential acquisitions

Source text - bit.ly/1IpNG2I Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9404 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.