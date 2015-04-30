BRIEF-Accu Holding FY profit after tax up at CHF 2.127 mln

April 30 (Reuters) - Accu Holding AG :

* FY 2014 group profit after tax amounted to 2.127 million Swiss francs ($2.26 million); (previous year: profit of 1.153 million francs)

* FY 2014 profit before taxes amounted to 3.106 million Swiss francs (previous year: profit of 2.275 million francs)

* FY 2014 consolidated operating profit before interest amounted to 5.86 million francs(previous year: profit of 4.623 million francs)

* Sees FY 2015 group sales of 165 million Swiss francs, an EBITDA of 12 million francs to take into account and a net profit of 3 million francs without the impact of potential acquisitions

