BRIEF-Vossloh Q1 sales up 8.7 pct to nearly EUR 320 million
April 30, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vossloh Q1 sales up 8.7 pct to nearly EUR 320 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG :

* Group sales in the first quarter increased by 8.7 percent to nearly 320 million euros ($355 million)

* 2015 guidance fully confirmed

* Q1 EBIT of the group amounted to 1.0 million euros

* Confirms its forecast for 2015

* Expects sales growth of between 3 percent and 4 percent in the current financial year 2015

* Q1 net result -1.0 million euros versus profit of 1.6 million euros year ago

Source text - bit.ly/1ETxLud

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

