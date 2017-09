April 30 (Reuters) - Ordina Nv

* Q1 Recurring EBITDA down at 4.1 million euro (Q1 2014: 4.8 million euro)

* Q1 Recurring EBITDA margin drops to 4.7 pct (Q1 2014: 5.1 pct)

* Turnover declines by 4.9 pct to 88.5 million euro (Q1 2014: 93.6 million euro)

