BRIEF-KPN Q1 net profit 15 mln euros versus 3 mln euros

April 30 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Kpn Nv

* Q1 adjusted revenues 1,919 million euros versus 1,989 million euros

* Outlook maintained, base company excluded

* As we look ahead to remaining three quarters of 2015 we do see challenges in our markets, notably in dutch business segment -CEO

* Q1 profit for the period (net profit) 15 million euro versus 3 million euro year ago

* Capex outlook has been adjusted from less than eur 1.4bn to less than eur 1.3 bn

* Intention to distribute telefónica deutschland dividend

* Intention to distribute telefónica deutschland dividend

* Total dividend per share of eur 0.08 in respect of 2015.