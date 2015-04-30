FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KPN Q1 net profit 15 mln euros versus 3 mln euros
April 30, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KPN Q1 net profit 15 mln euros versus 3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Kpn Nv

* Q1 adjusted revenues 1,919 million euros versus 1,989 million euros

* Outlook maintained, base company excluded

* As we look ahead to remaining three quarters of 2015 we do see challenges in our markets, notably in dutch business segment -CEO

* Q1 profit for the period (net profit) 15 million euro versus 3 million euro year ago

* Capex outlook has been adjusted from less than eur 1.4bn to less than eur 1.3 bn

* Intention to distribute telefónica deutschland dividend

* Total dividend per share of eur 0.08 in respect of 2015. Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1HT9xiC) Further company coverage:

