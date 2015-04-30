BRIEF-Bayer healthcare sees adj Q2 sales at least at Q1 level

April 30 (Reuters) - Bayer Ag

* Says healthcare now expects sales to rise to over eur 24 billion (previously: approximately eur 23 billion)

* Says healthcare subgroup now plans to raise ebitda before special items by a low-twenties percentage (previously: mid-teens percentage)

* Says materialscience continues to plan further volume growth in 2015 accompanied by declining selling prices

* Says materialscience expects to see a significant increase in ebitda before special items in 2015

* Says materialscience expects sales and ebitda before special items in q2 of 2015 to come in at least at level of q1 of 2015 Further company coverage: