FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bayer healthcare sees adj Q2 sales at least at Q1 level
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 30, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bayer healthcare sees adj Q2 sales at least at Q1 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Bayer Ag

* Says healthcare now expects sales to rise to over eur 24 billion (previously: approximately eur 23 billion)

* Says healthcare subgroup now plans to raise ebitda before special items by a low-twenties percentage (previously: mid-teens percentage)

* Says materialscience continues to plan further volume growth in 2015 accompanied by declining selling prices

* Says materialscience expects to see a significant increase in ebitda before special items in 2015

* Says materialscience expects sales and ebitda before special items in q2 of 2015 to come in at least at level of q1 of 2015 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.