BRIEF-Sanoma agrees sale of stake in Vedomosti and other titles in Russia
April 30, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sanoma agrees sale of stake in Vedomosti and other titles in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj :

* Agrees sale of stake in Vedomosti and other leading titles in Russia

* Has signed a sale and purchase agreement with Ivania Ltd. for its 33.3 pct stake in Delovoi Standard, which is publisher of Russia’s leading daily financial newspaper Vedomosti

* Estimates that it will book at closing a non-recurring capital gain of around 8 million euros ($8.87 million) before currency translation adjustment Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

