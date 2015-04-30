BRIEF-Protector Forsikring Q1 operating profit rises to NOK 210.5 mln

April 30 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Q1 gross premiums written 1.52 billion Norwegian crowns ($201.58 million) versus 1.21 billion crowns year ago

* Overall expectations to 2015 are operating profit of 600 million crowns up from previously guided 500 million crowns

* Company’s board of directors has, on basis of Protector’s successful entry into Sweden and Denmark, decided to enter UK market

* Q1 operating profit 210.5 million crowns versus 162.4 million crowns year ago

* Overall expectations to 2015 is a 22 pct growth (up from 18 pct) in GWP and a net combined ratio of 86 pct (down from 88-90 pct)

* Q1 net combined ratio 82.4 pct, up from 79.9 pct

