FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Protector Forsikring Q1 operating profit rises to NOK 210.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Protector Forsikring Q1 operating profit rises to NOK 210.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Q1 gross premiums written 1.52 billion Norwegian crowns ($201.58 million) versus 1.21 billion crowns year ago

* Overall expectations to 2015 are operating profit of 600 million crowns up from previously guided 500 million crowns

* Company’s board of directors has, on basis of Protector’s successful entry into Sweden and Denmark, decided to enter UK market

* Q1 operating profit 210.5 million crowns versus 162.4 million crowns year ago

* Overall expectations to 2015 is a 22 pct growth (up from 18 pct) in GWP and a net combined ratio of 86 pct (down from 88-90 pct)

* Q1 net combined ratio 82.4 pct, up from 79.9 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5403 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.