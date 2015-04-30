FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Insurer Saga says FY pretax profit rises, trading in line with expectations

April 30 (Reuters) - Saga Plc

* Group trading EBITDA at 227.4 mln stg versus 214.5 mln stg

* Like-For-Like profit before tax 195.5 mln stg versus 178.3 mln stg

* Travel revenue up 15.2 pct to 381.3 mln stg (2014: 331 mln stg) from an 11 pct increase in holiday passengers

* Proposed final dividend of 4.1 pence per share, at top end of range detailed in initial public offering prospectus

* Trading across insurance businesses has started strongly and is line with our expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

