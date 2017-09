April 30 (Reuters) - Josef Manner & Comp AG :

* To propose dividend of 0.28 euros per share for FY 2014

* FY 2014 sales of 176.4 million euros ($196.07 million) decreased by 7.3 percent compared to 2013

* Sees FY 2015 EBT above last year's level Source text: bit.ly/1zsqgrZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)