BRIEF-John Menzies investor says in talks with company to improve performance
April 30, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-John Menzies investor says in talks with company to improve performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Lakestreet Capital Partners AG :

* John Menzies is dramatically undervalued, especially when taking into consideration sum of its parts.

* John Menzies’ implied market capitalisation is in region of £415 million or approximately 675 pence per share

* Has constructively engaged in discussions with Chairman, Mr. Iain Napier, CEO, Mr. Jeremy Stafford, and CFO, Ms. Paula Bell.

* Has, therefore, committed itself to unlocking intrinsic value of john menzies in interest of all shareholders

* Discussions are expected to continue ahead of annual general meeting on 15 may 2015. Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
