BRIEF-MHP SA Q1 chicken meat sales 113,640 tonnes, up 1% YR/YR
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 30, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MHP SA Q1 chicken meat sales 113,640 tonnes, up 1% YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - MHP SA :

* Overall production volumes of chicken meat in Q1 2015 constituted 140,370 tonnes (Q1 2014: 137,270 tonnes)

* Sales of chicken meat to third parties in Q1 2015 remained almost at same level and were 113,640 tonnes of chicken meat compared to 112,270 tonnes in Q1 2014

* Says volume of chicken meat export in Q1 2015 decreased by 14 pct and reached 26,050 tonnes, compared to 30,370 tonnes in Q1 2014

* Expects good harvest of winter crops in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
