BRIEF-SNP AG Q1 revenue up 52 pct to EUR 12.2 million

April 30 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Revenue and earnings forecast for 2015 confirmed

* Q1 net profit amounted to 0.6 million euros(previous year: 0.4 million euros)

* Confirming its forecasts for fiscal year 2015, with consolidated revenue of between 47 million euros and 49 million euros and an operating EBIT margin of at least 6 percent

* Revenue increases to 12.2 million euros ($14 million) in Q1 of 2015 (+52 percent)

* Order backlog at March 31: 18.9 million euros (+70 percent)

* Q1 EBIT improved by 0.3 million euros to 1.0 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)