April 30 (Reuters) - Heliospectra publ AB :

* Q1 revenue 2.1 million Swedish crowns versus 1.4 million crowns year ago

* Q1 loss before tax 6.1 million crowns versus loss 3.8 million crowns year ago

* Says received an order to value of about 1 million crowns from an existing customer for cultivation of medicinal plants

