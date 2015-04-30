FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rella Holding expects liquidation to be completed in H2 2015
April 30, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rella Holding expects liquidation to be completed in H2 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Rella Holding A/S :

* Says the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved the sale of the company’s entire holding of B-shares in Aller Holding A/S to Aller Holding A/S

* AGM approved to change the objectives of the company to: the company’s objects are to invest directly or indirectly in listed and unlisted securities

* AGM approved to let Rella Holding A/S enter into a voluntary solvent liquidation

* Says board of directors and the managing director resigned

* Liquidation is expected to be completed in H2 2015

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
