BRIEF-Rella Holding expects liquidation to be completed in H2 2015

* Says the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved the sale of the company’s entire holding of B-shares in Aller Holding A/S to Aller Holding A/S

* AGM approved to change the objectives of the company to: the company’s objects are to invest directly or indirectly in listed and unlisted securities

* AGM approved to let Rella Holding A/S enter into a voluntary solvent liquidation

* Says board of directors and the managing director resigned

* Liquidation is expected to be completed in H2 2015

