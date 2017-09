April 30 (Reuters) - Teletypos Television Programmes SA :

* Proposes to its general meeting share capital increase by issuing new shares of 0.30 euros each

* Says proceeds from capital increase to be between 10 and 20 million euros

* Proceeds to be used for supporting liquidity Source text: bit.ly/1EUaGHI

