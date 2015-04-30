FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alma Media receives flagging notice from Mariatorp Ltd
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
April 30, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alma Media receives flagging notice from Mariatorp Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Says Mariatorp Ltd has signed a demerger plan on April 30

* Shares of Alma Media Corporation owned by demerging company in which Niklas Herlin exercises controlling power are to be transferred in connection with demerger to Mariatorp Oy that is to be founded

* Registration of execution of demerger is intended to be carried out on Aug. 31

* After execution of demerger, new Mariatorp Oy will hold 16.03 pct of Alma Media Corporation’s shares and votes entitled by shares (12,100,000 shares)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.