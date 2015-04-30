BRIEF-Alma Media receives flagging notice from Mariatorp Ltd

April 30 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Says Mariatorp Ltd has signed a demerger plan on April 30

* Shares of Alma Media Corporation owned by demerging company in which Niklas Herlin exercises controlling power are to be transferred in connection with demerger to Mariatorp Oy that is to be founded

* Registration of execution of demerger is intended to be carried out on Aug. 31

* After execution of demerger, new Mariatorp Oy will hold 16.03 pct of Alma Media Corporation’s shares and votes entitled by shares (12,100,000 shares)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)