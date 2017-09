April 30 (Reuters) - SDC Investimentos SA :

* Says to issue 185 convertible bonds with nominal value of 100,000 euros each

* Bond issue with maturity date on July 15, 2035

* Bond issue in line with previously announced financial restructure plan

* Says Banco Comercial Portugues to subscribe 15.5 million euros ($17.3 million) and Caixa Geral de Depositos to subscribe 3 million euros in private placement Source text: bit.ly/1DEC5pQ

