April 30 (Reuters) - Denizli Cam :

* Q1 revenue of 16.6 million lira ($6.21 million) versus 15.2 million lira year ago

* Q1 net profit of 519,248 lira versus loss of 184,189 lira year ago Source text for Eikon;

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6740 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)