April 30 (Reuters) - CRCAM De Normandie Seine SC :

* Reports Q1 net income group share of 28.9 million euros ($32.39 million) versus 26.5 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net banking income is 105.5 million euros versus 105.1 million euros year ago

* Says Basel III solvency ratio as of Dec 31, 2014 was 17.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)