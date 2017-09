April 30 (Reuters) - Dresdner Factoring AG :

* Q1 receivables turnover 167 million euros, surpasses the first quarter of the previous year by 6 pct

* Profit before tax for the first quarter amounting to 406,000 euros is a solid foundation for further business development Source text: bit.ly/1HTif0m Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)