April 30 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Announces share repurchase program, which was authorized by shareholders on April 29

* Maximum price per share 130 euros ($144)

* Total maximum that could be spent 735 million euros

* Program authorized until Oct. 28, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1JU6J3C

