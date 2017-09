April 30 (Reuters) - Vectron Systems Ag

* Q1 EBITDA grew from 0.2 million euros to 0.48 million euros

* Q1 revenue up about 5 percent to 6.0 million euros ($6.67 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)