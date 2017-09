April 30 (Reuters) - Miraculum SA :

* Allots 2,000 series AD1 bonds of nominal value of 1,000 zloty ($276) each to Wyzsza Szkola Pedagogiczna (Warsaw Pedagogical School) in Warsaw, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6177 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)