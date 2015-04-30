FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Feike FY revenues up 14.0 pct to EUR 123.3 million
April 30, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Feike FY revenues up 14.0 pct to EUR 123.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Feike AG

* FY increase in revenues by 14.0 percent to 123.3 million euros ($137 million); (2013: 108.2 million euros)

* FY 2014 rise in EBIT of 10.5 percent to 32.1 million euros (2013: 29.0 million euros)

* Is expecting relatively stable gross and net profit margins and double-digit growth in revenue in 2015

* Growth of revenue in 2015 is forecast based on assumption of RMB appreciating against euro. Measured in RMB, growth of revenue in 2015 is expected to be in range of 4 percent to 6 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

