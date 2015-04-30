FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Otrs FY 2014 revenue up at 5.261 million euros
April 30, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Otrs FY 2014 revenue up at 5.261 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Otrs AG :

* FY 2014 revenues increase to 5.261 million euros ($5.85 million); (previous year: 5.024 million euros)

* For FY 2015 total revenues of 6.254 million euros and 575 thousand euros in EBITDA expected

* EBITDA in the 2014 financial year of 484 thousand euros compared to 586 thousand euros in the previous year

* EBIT in 2014 of 147 thousand euros compared to 257 thousand euros in the previous year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

