April 30 (Reuters) - Eifelhoehen Klinik AG :

* FY revenue 42.8 million euros ($48 million) versus 39.329 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net result 34,369 euros versus -156,388 euros year ago

* Proposed dividend of 0.08 euros per share

* For operating result in 2015 a similar trend as in 2014 is expected Source text: bit.ly/1P9fqJ0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)