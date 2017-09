April 30 (Reuters) - Valora Effekten Handel AG :

* Q1 securities revenue of 0.9 million euros ($1.01 million) (last year 0.2 million euros)

* Q1 result around -75 thousand euros (year ago -31 thousand euros)

* Sees FY 2015 total trading volume of 3 million euros - 4 million euros and a balanced result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)