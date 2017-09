April 30 (Reuters) - Russ-Invest :

* FY 2014 net interest income of 212.8 million roubles ($4.15 million) versus 81.1 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 profit for year of 363.8 million roubles versus loss of 19.1 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1IqeTm7

Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.2525 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)