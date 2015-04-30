FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CPU Softwarehouse FY net loss at 0.6 mln euros
April 30, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CPU Softwarehouse FY net loss at 0.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - CPU Softwarehouse AG :

* FY revenue 6.0 million euros ($6.71 million) (last year: 5.6 million euros)

* FY EBIT loss of 0.6 million euros versus 0.0 million euros year ago

* FY net loss of 0.6 million euros versus 0.0 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 revenue growth at around 6.3 million to 6.5 million euros

* Says EBIT should also improve in FY 2015

* In the medium term, the management strives again to an operating margin of three to five percent at the group level Source text - bit.ly/1IqD1Fg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

