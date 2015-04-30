BRIEF-Tattelekom OJSC FY 2014 net result turns to loss of RUB 1.99 bln

April 30 (Reuters) - Tattelekom OJSC :

* FY 2014 revenue of 7.46 billion roubles ($145.74 million) versus 7.17 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 loss for year of 1.99 billion roubles versus profit of 595.98 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net debt of 2.42 billion roubles versus 1.87 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 loss from main activity of 1.27 billion roubles versus profit 930.6 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1bXFbjt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.1875 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)