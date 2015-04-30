FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tattelekom OJSC FY 2014 net result turns to loss of RUB 1.99 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 30, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tattelekom OJSC FY 2014 net result turns to loss of RUB 1.99 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Tattelekom OJSC :

* FY 2014 revenue of 7.46 billion roubles ($145.74 million) versus 7.17 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 loss for year of 1.99 billion roubles versus profit of 595.98 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net debt of 2.42 billion roubles versus 1.87 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 loss from main activity of 1.27 billion roubles versus profit 930.6 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1bXFbjt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.1875 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.