BRIEF-Edison acquires assets in UK from Apache Corporation unit
April 30, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Edison acquires assets in UK from Apache Corporation unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Edison SpA :

* Acquires from Apache Beryl I Ltd, an Apache Corporation subsidiary, its assets in license P185 Block 15/22 in the UK Central North Sea

* Deal includes non-operated equity stakes in Scott (10.5 percent) and Telford (15.7 percent) fields

* Transaction has a total value of 41 million euros ($45.88 million) and will increase reserves by 8.7 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Expects to reach an overall UK production of 6,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, increasing total daily production to 53,500 barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

