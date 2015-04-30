FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JW Construction Holding and its unit sign loan agreements
April 30, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JW Construction Holding and its unit sign loan agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - JW Construction Holding SA

* Along with its undisclosed unit, it has signed 2 investment loan agreements with Getin Noble Bank SA within the last 12 months

* The value of the 2 loans between the parties is bigger than 10 percent of the company’s capital

* The loan of the biggest value, signed on Feb. 10, is for 39.9 million zlotys ($11.1 million) and is for refinancing an investment, Osiedle Bernadowo Park in Gdynia, Poland

* The loan is due on Dec. 12, 2017, and bears interest of Wibor 3M plus the bank’s margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5993 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
