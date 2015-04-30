BRIEF-JW Construction Holding and its unit sign loan agreements

April 30 (Reuters) - JW Construction Holding SA

* Along with its undisclosed unit, it has signed 2 investment loan agreements with Getin Noble Bank SA within the last 12 months

* The value of the 2 loans between the parties is bigger than 10 percent of the company’s capital

* The loan of the biggest value, signed on Feb. 10, is for 39.9 million zlotys ($11.1 million) and is for refinancing an investment, Osiedle Bernadowo Park in Gdynia, Poland

* The loan is due on Dec. 12, 2017, and bears interest of Wibor 3M plus the bank's margin