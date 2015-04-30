FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Human Stem Cells Institute FY 2014 net result turns to loss of RUB 16.6 mln
April 30, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Human Stem Cells Institute :

* FY 2014 sales revenue of 359.4 million roubles versus 419.8 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 loss for period of 16.6 million roubles versus profit 16.7 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 negative OIBDA of 26.3 million roubles versus positive OIBDA of 65.2 million roubles year ago

* Says main reason for decline in revenues compared to 2013 was difference in income from the supply of Neovaskulgen (86.1 million roubles in 2014 versus 166.7 million roubles in 2013) Source text - bit.ly/1DEzVGG

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

