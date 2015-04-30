FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Catalis sells its entity Testronic Lab. Belgium NV for EUR 8.2 mln
#Software
April 30, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Catalis sells its entity Testronic Lab. Belgium NV for EUR 8.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Catalis SE :

* Its wholly owned intermediate holding company Testronic Laboratories SE will sell its wholly owned subsidiary Testronic Laboratories Belgium NV for a total gross consideration of 8.174 million euros ($9.10 million)

* 1 million euros of gross proceeds will be held for an agreed period in escrow in support of specific representations and warranties

* 3 million euros of proceeds from transaction will be used to reduce working capital facility with KBC Bank

* Remaining proceeds from transaction will be invested to develop core operations of group Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

