April 30 (Reuters) - Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Q1 net loss of 42.3 million lira ($15.82 million) versus loss of 17.1 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 2.6730 liras)