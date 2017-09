April 30 (Reuters) - Utenos Trikotazas AB :

* Q1 sales at 4.3 million euros ($4.81 million), down 0.5 percent

* Q1 operating losses at 50,000 euros, as in same period FY 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1GKuwFy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)