April 30 (Reuters) - Artnet AG :

* FY revenue 13.9 million euros ($15.55 million) versus 13.0 million euros year ago

* FY loss before tax 2.2 million euros versus profit of 45,000 euros year ago

* Sees in FY 2015 growth in revenue to between 15.5 million euros and 16.3 million euros, earnings after taxes of between 0.1 million euros and 0.4 million euros Source text - artnt.cm/1GKy9LO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)