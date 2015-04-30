BRIEF-Gaz FY 2014 net result turns to loss of RUB 2.1 bln

April 30 (Reuters) - Gaz OJSC :

* FY 2014 loss for year of 2.1 billion roubles ($40.73 million) versus profit of 4 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 revenue of 119.99 billion roubles versus 143.36 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 9.6 billion roubles

* Decrease in FY 2014 revenue is due to decline of Russian market of commercial vehicles, which amounted in various segments from 15 pct to 30 pct

* FY 2014 financial result was significantly influenced by increase in the cost of borrowing to 8.4 billion roubles in 2014 from 6.3 billion roubles in 2013 caused by a sharp increase in the key rate of the Central Bank of Russia

* In addition FY 2014 net result was affected by devaluation of Russian rouble, which caused an increase of cost of imported components, and production equipment

* Loss from foreign exchange in FY 2014 increased by 1.5 billion roubles compared to FY 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1EFVaxg

($1 = 51.5575 roubles)