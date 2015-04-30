FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beige sees higher-than-expected increase in 2014 loss per share
April 30, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Beige sees higher-than-expected increase in 2014 loss per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Beige Holdings Ltd :

* Impairment charge will result in a higher than expected increase in loss per share than previously reported

* Loss per share is now expected to reflect an increase of between 155 pct (-3.03 cents per share) and 165 pct (-3.15 cents per share) compared to loss of -1.19 cents per share in prior comparative period.

* Auditors used ‘valuation less cost to sell’ value for both chloorkop, qp durban assets, resulting in charge of about R9.5 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

